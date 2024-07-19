Global tech outage causes cancellations, delays at San Antonio International Airport

Passengers wait in longer than usual line for airport security screening at San Antonio International Airport. Although lines were long Thursday morning, they moved quickly.

SAN ANTONIO – Flights across the country have been delayed and canceled due to a global technology outage that occurred early Friday morning.

The Associated Press reported that trouble with an update issued by Austin-based cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike has affected computers running Microsoft Windows and has grounded flights and knocked banks and media outlets offline, while also disrupting other businesses as well.

Flightaware.com says that the San Antonio International Airport has already seen as many as 60 delays, with 13 canceled flights.

The AP says long lines have formed at many airports across the country, with airlines losing access to check-in and booking systems.

Flights have only recently begun to resume, with United, American and Delta all saying they are trying to find ways to help passengers.

“A third-party outage is impacting computer systems, including at United and many other organizations worldwide. As we work to fully restore these systems, some flights are resuming. Many customers traveling today may experience delays. We have issued a waiver to make it easier to change your travel plans,” United Airlines said on X, also formerly known as Twitter.

Officials suggest those flying out to plan ahead and be patient as the systems come back online.

