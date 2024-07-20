Canyon Lake grocery store brings ammunition purchasing to customers’ fingertips

CANYON LAKE, Texas – A typical vending machine is lined with snacks, drinks and different kinds of candy. However, a Lowe’s Market in Canyon Lake has opted to have an ammunition vending machine at its store entrance.

The machine created a convenient way to purchase bullets for handguns and rifles in addition to purchasing common grocery items such as milk and eggs.

When a customer approaches the vending machine, they must agree to terms on the screen, select their desired type of bullets, insert an identification card and participate in a facial scan.

Customers have to be 21 years of age or older to purchase bullets from American Rounds’ vending machines. After the facial recognition is confirmed, a customer can swipe or insert their credit or debit card and then wait for their ammunition to be dispensed.

“I don’t think bullets should be super easy to get, but I think it is very convenient,” one Lowe’s Market customer in Canyon Lake told KSAT.

The Canyon Lake store is not the first Lowe’s Market to receive an ammunition vending machine, according to an employee, and it won’t be the last, according to American Rounds.

The vending machine company told KSAT that shoppers in Central Texas could expect an additional machine, but the new machine’s exact location and launch date were not immediately clear.

“I don’t know if I would want other people to go buy ammo from a vending machine. That seems kind of weird,” another anonymous customer at Lowe’s Market in Canyon Lake said.

“Absolutely, I would buy ammo from a vending machine,” Justin, a Canyon Lake resident, said.

