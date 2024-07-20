DALLAS, Texas – Flames could be seen billowing from a chapel on the property of First Baptist Church in downtown Dallas on Friday evening, according to multiple reports.

First responders arrived at the four-alarm fire at the church’s secondary chapel and found “heavy smoke and fire conditions involving the structure,” a fire captain told The Dallas Morning News.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and no injuries were reported, The News said.

According to WFAA, the city’s ABC affiliate, residents from as far as Irving, Texas, could reportedly see flames.

Firefighters battle flames at First Baptist Church in downtown Dallas, reports say (KSAT 2024)

According to the Dallas Morning News, the church’s senior pastor, Robert Jeffress, has drawn attention for his “politically charged remarks.”

Jeffrees had become one of former President Donald Trump’s top Christian advisers.