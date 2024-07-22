Crime Stoppers offering up to $5K for information on 2019 death of woman found in field

Meagan Gonzales was found deceased in a field in the 12000 block of Wisdom Road.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are looking for suspects and information in the death of a 20-year-old woman back in 2019.

Meagan Gonzales was found deceased in a field in the 12000 block of Wisdom Road, not far from Lacoste in Atascosa, Texas.

According to police, Gonzales was reported missing to the San Antonio Police Department back on November 15, 2019 and suspicious circumstances are being considered in her initial disappearance.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office homicide Investigators say they now need information on the events leading up to her death, along with those who may be involved in the murder.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.