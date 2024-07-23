Southside ISD to host back-to-school bash on Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – Southside ISD will host a back-to-school bash on Wednesday.

The event will be at Southside High School located at 19190 US-281 South from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It will include food, music and door prizes.

Recommended Videos

All student registrations will be available on-site. There will also be free back-to-school vaccine registrations for kindergartners, 7th graders, and 12th graders, barber shop haircuts, and school supplies on a first-come, first-served basis.

Southside Students who attend will also receive free mesh backpacks while supplies last. The event will have security checks and metal detectors.

Visit the Back to School information page for more details.