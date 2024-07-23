86º
Southside ISD to host back-to-school bash on Wednesday

Stop by for student registrations, food and prizes on July 24

Max Bohannon, KSAT Intern

Southside ISD 2024 Back-to-School Bash (Southside ISD)

SAN ANTONIO – Southside ISD will host a back-to-school bash on Wednesday.

The event will be at Southside High School located at 19190 US-281 South from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It will include food, music and door prizes.

All student registrations will be available on-site. There will also be free back-to-school vaccine registrations for kindergartners, 7th graders, and 12th graders, barber shop haircuts, and school supplies on a first-come, first-served basis.

Southside Students who attend will also receive free mesh backpacks while supplies last. The event will have security checks and metal detectors.

Visit the Back to School information page for more details.

About the Author

Max Bohannon is an intern at KSAT 12. He was born in San Antonio and attends Texas Tech University, where he will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in journalism with a minor in Creative Media Industries and a certificate in Sports Media in December 2024.

