Couple caught on camera giving high-five after robbing elderly man, SAPD says

The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a couple that was caught on video celebrating after they robbed an elderly man. The incident took place in the 4400 block of West Commerce on July 16.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a couple that was caught on video celebrating after they allegedly robbed an elderly man.

According to a preliminary police report, officers were called to a home in the 4400 block of West Commerce for a robbery on July 16.

When officers arrived, an 86-year-old man told them that a woman knocked on his door and asked for water.

When the victim turned around to get the water, a man entered the home and tackled the victim, the report said.

The SAPD Robbery Task Force Unit needs the public's help in identifying the two robbery suspects in the video below who are seen celebrating after they just robbed an elderly individual back on July 16th, 2024, on the 4400 block of W Commerce. If you have any information on the suspects identities, please contact our Robbery Task Force Unit at 210-207-0300. Posted by San Antonio Police Department on Wednesday, July 24, 2024

The couple stole some of the victim’s personal property, police said.

Moments later, the suspected couple is seen on camera giving each other a “high five” as they ran from the scene.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

If you recognize the couple, call the SAPD Robbery Task Force Unit at 210-207-0300.