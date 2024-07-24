83º
FBI raids Delia’s Tamales in Northwest Bexar County

No information was released about why the agency is investigating

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

The FBI is "performing court authorized law enforcement activity" in the area of Delia's near Hausman Pass and Loop 1604. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigations conducted an investigation at a popular tamales restaurant Wednesday morning.

Uniformed and plain-clothed officers with the FBI and the San Antonio Police Department gathered at the Delia’s located in the 13500 block of Hausman Pass near Loop 1604.

The federal agency confirmed that they were conducting an investigation.

“We can confirm that we are performing court authorized law enforcement activity in the vicinity of Hausman and 1604. No additional information is being released at this time,” an FBI spokesperson told KSAT.

The FBI confirmed to KSAT that agents are also present at Delia’s in Pharr and in McAllen.

MyRGV.com reported that the company that owns Delia’s, Del-Gar Foods, is facing a federal wage left lawsuit stemming from claims from more than two dozen former employees, many of whom are undocumented, who allege that they were forced to work long hours at Delia’s without pay.

The San Antonio restaurant opened in July 2020 as Delia’s first location to open outside the Valley.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we get more information.

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

email

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

email

