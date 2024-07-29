90º
FBI seeks victim information in sextortion case against Austin man

Tre Von Harris interacted with his alleged victims over social media using the name ‘Michelle’

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

FILE: FBI reports steep climb in teens targeted by online 'sextortion'

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking to identify potential victims of sextortion in a case against an Austin man.

Tre Von Harris, 19, was recently indicted by a federal grand jury in Austin on two counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of interstate communication of a threat/extortion.

According to the FBI, Harris targeted male children over social media between November 2022 and May 2024. He used the name “Michelle” and “persuaded and enticed” the boys to create and send him sexually explicit videos of themselves. Once they did, he would extort the victims for money or threaten to release the videos to their friends, according to the FBI.

The agency is now seeking to identify other potential victims. The FBI believes Harris used the following social media accounts and usernames:

  • Snapchat: @michelleisfine, @Trevon512, @Blasiannforgie
  • Instagram: @michelleishere, @michelleissohot, @michelleissexyy, @tre.heemm, @michelleishere_, @michelleissovalid, @michelleissofineee, @imissedmichelle, @michelleisbakkk, @blasiannforgie, @yagertrun
  • TikTok: @michelleissovalid, @tre.heemm, @pending.tre, @envy.tre, @mostwanted.tre, @user.sexyymfss, @aestheticte3ns, @iiGotyourrrTea
  • X (formerly Twitter): @FreakyTierr, @FreakyyTierr_, @fliphon189601, @Whicker448, @idek842428, @likestunnagirl
  • Facebook: Harper Michelle (100088544512021), Malayah Michelle (61559184942812), Michell Harper (100090490261176), Michelle Harper (100088743785306), Michelle Harper (100093217243592), Michelle Harper (100093272590718), Trevon Harris (trevon.harris.545)
  • Telegram: Sterling Harris (@https_scorpio), Group Chat: Everyone Eats
  • CashApp: $teraharri, $trevon512, $michelleissofine, $lilsassybae, $lilsassytre, $moneyinbag30, $moneyinbag17, $moneygirlmove, $Masterrchi, $Elite1Tre

The FBI is asking anyone who has information relevant to their investigation to contact them by filling out this form online.

Additional Resources for victims of sexual abuse:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

