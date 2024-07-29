FBI seeks victim information in sextortion case against Austin man

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking to identify potential victims of sextortion in a case against an Austin man.

Tre Von Harris, 19, was recently indicted by a federal grand jury in Austin on two counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of interstate communication of a threat/extortion.

According to the FBI, Harris targeted male children over social media between November 2022 and May 2024. He used the name “Michelle” and “persuaded and enticed” the boys to create and send him sexually explicit videos of themselves. Once they did, he would extort the victims for money or threaten to release the videos to their friends, according to the FBI.

The agency is now seeking to identify other potential victims. The FBI believes Harris used the following social media accounts and usernames:

Snapchat: @michelleisfine, @Trevon512, @Blasiannforgie

Instagram: @michelleishere, @michelleissohot, @michelleissexyy, @tre.heemm, @michelleishere_, @michelleissovalid, @michelleissofineee, @imissedmichelle, @michelleisbakkk, @blasiannforgie, @yagertrun

TikTok: @michelleissovalid, @tre.heemm, @pending.tre, @envy.tre, @mostwanted.tre, @user.sexyymfss, @aestheticte3ns, @iiGotyourrrTea

X (formerly Twitter): @FreakyTierr, @FreakyyTierr_, @fliphon189601, @Whicker448, @idek842428, @likestunnagirl

Facebook: Harper Michelle (100088544512021), Malayah Michelle (61559184942812), Michell Harper (100090490261176), Michelle Harper (100088743785306), Michelle Harper (100093217243592), Michelle Harper (100093272590718), Trevon Harris (trevon.harris.545)

Telegram: Sterling Harris (@https_scorpio), Group Chat: Everyone Eats

CashApp: $teraharri, $trevon512, $michelleissofine, $lilsassybae, $lilsassytre, $moneyinbag30, $moneyinbag17, $moneygirlmove, $Masterrchi, $Elite1Tre

The FBI is asking anyone who has information relevant to their investigation to contact them by filling out this form online.

Additional Resources for victims of sexual abuse: