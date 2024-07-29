Transportation leaders unveil latest tech at TxDOT Innovation Invitational Showcase

SAN ANTONIO – Transportation leaders from across Texas have gathered in San Antonio to present their newest technologies and projects.

Paco Felici with Port San Antonio on Monday recently discussed plans that could turn San Antonio into a hub for futuristic aircraft.

“A vertiport is a special kind of airport that will host both traditional fixed wing aircraft, but is also the next generation of urban air transportation, which is electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles. And if that sounds like a mouthful, simply call them flying cars or flying taxis,” Felici said.

Port San Antonio is part of this year’s Texas Department of Transportation Innovation Invitational Showcase that is taking place at the Henry B. Gonalez Convention Center in downtown San Antonio.

“Think what would happen if perhaps, we can relieve the number of commuters that come to us everyday by car and instead if they opt for this upcoming generation of transport. That would be tremendous savings and that will make our roadways more efficient,” Felici said.

The event brought different types of cutting-edge innovations, including autonomous vehicles and drones.

If you want to learn more about these technologies and speak with experts driving these innovations, the event is free and open to the public until 4 p.m.