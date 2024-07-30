Doctors warn of COVID-19 spike this summer in San Antonio

In the third week of July, University Health reported 336 positive tests for COVID-19, a more than 100-case increase from the previous week.

SAN ANTONIO – Back to school means germs are going to spread. As your kids return to class, doctors are warning of a spike in COVID-19 this summer.

In the third week of July, University Health reported 336 positive tests for COVID-19, a more than 100-case increase from the previous week.

“We are seeing an increase in COVID cases this summer,” said Jason Bowling, the chief epidemiologist at University Health.

Bowling said one of the challenges this summer is mandatory reporting, which is pretty slim.

“It’s been a bit challenging because we don’t see as much data,” Bowling said.

Doctors like Duane Hosepenthal, the medical director for infection control within the Baptist Health Systems, said summer surges are expected with people traveling across the country, but he said stopping can come down to simple hygiene.

“Wash your hands,” Hospenthal said. “Seasonal vaccines are helpful in that they get you back on the road quicker.”

This appears to be the first major spike in COVID-19 since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its isolation guidelines in March of 2024.

If you do get sick, here are the most up-to-date recommendations:

First, the CDC said to stay home. Doctors say you should do this until at least 24 hours after your last fever or until your symptoms improve.

Then, after your symptoms improve, you should take caution for five days. That means wearing a mask, keeping a good distance from others, getting tested and making sure you wash your hands.

It sounds simple, but Bowling said these precautions aren’t done enough.

“We’re learning to live with COVID,” Bowling said. “It hasn’t gone away, and some people still get really ill with COVID.”