Recall Roundup: Tesla hood issue, Bissell Steamshot recall, iFit dumbbell set malfunction

SAN ANTONIO – Many newer Teslas, 3.2 million Bissell steam cleaners, and adjustable iFit dumbbell sets have all been recalled this month.

Here’s what you need to know about each recall and what to do:

Tesla hood issue

The company is recalling more than 1.8 million of its vehicles due to a hood issue that could increase your crash risk.

The Tesla recall involves some 2021 to 2024 Model 3, Model S, Model X, and 2020 to 2024 Model Y vehicles.

The vehicles’ unlatched hood could fully open while the vehicle is in motion, which could obstruct the driver’s view and increase the potential for a crash.

The company is unaware of any crashes, injuries or deaths related to the issue.

Tesla has released a free, over-the-air software update. Owners with questions can call Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752 with the recall ID SB-24-00-012. Find more information here.

3.2 million Bissell Steamshot cleaners recalled

If you recently bought a Bissell Steamshot, you may want to check the label to see if your cleaner has been recalled.

Bissell has recalled 3.2 million Steamshot cleaners because they can expel hot water or steam onto people while using the product or even during heating.

The recall includes model numbers 39N7 and 2994.

The company is offering a $60 credit for its website or a $40 refund for each recalled Steamshot cleaner you own. You can contact Bissell at 855-417-7001. Find more information about this recall here.

Adjustable dumbbell set could cause injuries

If you’re working out with this iFit Pro-form Rapid Strike 50-pound Adjustable Dumbbell Set, you’re instructed to stop using it immediately.

The dumbbells adjust from 5 to 50 pounds using a manual selection pin, and the weights are nested in the base.

The dumbbell set was recalled after eight reports of weight plates dislodging during use, three of which resulted in injuries.

The recall involves model number PAMSDB20.

The sets were sold on the ProForm website, Amazon, and the Dicks Sporting Goods, Lowes and Walmart websites.

Contact iFit at 833-680-4348 to receive a free repair in the form of a replacement for the molded tray. Find more information about this recall here.

Boar’s Head deli products

Deli meat company Boar’s Head is recalling an additional 7 million pounds of ready-to-eat products amid an investigation into a deadly listeria food poising outbreak at its plant in Virginia, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

The listeria poisoning has killed two people and sickened nearly three dozen people in 13 states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most of those who became sick were hospitalized between late May and mid-July.

The recall includes 71 Boar’s Head and Old Country brand name products made between May 10 and July 29, such as meat intended to be sliced at delis, some packaged meat and poultry products sold in stores. Those include liverwurst, ham, beef salami, bologna and other products made at the company’s Jarratt, Virginia, plant

The following products have been recalled:

Boar’s Head Ready-to-Eat Liverwurst Products

Produced between June 11, 2024, and July 17, 2024, and have a 44-day shelf-life

“Boar’s Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst made in Virginia”

5-pound loaves in plastic casing, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis

Sell-by dates range from July 25, 2024, to August 30, 2024

Other Boar’s Head Deli Meat Products

Recalled products have “EST. 12612″ inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels. Many types and sizes were recalled with sell-by dates of August 10 or August 15.

Virginia Ham Old Fashioned Ham

Italian Cappy Style Ham

Extra Hot Italian Cappy Style Ham

Bologna

Beef Salami

Steakhouse Roasted Bacon Heat & Eat

Garlic Bologna

Beef Bologna

The company had recalled more than 200,000 pounds of sliced deli poultry and meat previously.

Find more information about this recall here.