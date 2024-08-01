Kendalia Halle, one of Texas’ oldest dance halls, suspends operations for ‘immediate future’

SAN ANTONIO – The music and dancing at Kendalia Halle are over until further notice.

Kendalia Halle is located in Kendalia just northwest of Spring Branch on FM 473 off U.S. Highway 281 North.

Recommended Videos

All operations at the popular 121-year-old dance hall are suspended, according to a Facebook post on Monday.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Kendalia Halle will be suspending operations for the immediate future. All scheduled... Posted by Kendalia Halle on Monday, July 29, 2024

The post did not give a specific reason for the suspension, only citing “unforeseen circumstances.” It also canceled all scheduled events for the remainder of 2024.

Built in 1903, Kendalia Halle is one of the oldest historic dance halls in Texas, a fixture for locals and visitors.

The post said any further announcements about Kendalia Halle’s future will be posted on the page.