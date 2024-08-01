Zach Bryan breaks Frost Bank Center attendance record. Were you there? Share your pics!

SAN ANTONIO – Zach Bryan will probably say, ‘I Remember Everything,’ about his time in San Antonio, now that he’s set an attendance record here that was held by George Strait.

Bryan’s Wednesday night concert broke all previous concert attendance records at the Frost Bank Center with 17,353 tickets sold. The concert now boots the King of Country into second place for his Nov. 2, 2002, concert.

Recommended Videos

The first night of Bryan’s back-to-back shows in San Antonio is the venue’s third highest attended event. Harry Styles’ 2021 show holds the fourth spot, and Strait’s 2006 concert rounds out the top five.

“The magic created by Zach Bryan, our incredible fans and our dedicated team, culminating in a record-breaking night, was a dream come true,” said Mindy Corr, VP and General Manager at Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “While the numbers are impressive, the true measure of success is in the unforgettable experiences we’ve created for our fans. None of this would have been possible without our incredible staff who worked tirelessly on back-to-back shows to deliver the ultimate experience for all attendees.”

The Frost Bank Center has booked 50 concerts for 2024. So far, 13 of the 25 shows have had sell-out crowds.

According to Spurs Sports & Entertainment, concert attendance there has grown since 2022, and the shows are bringing in more people from out of town. Last year’s concerts brought 13% more out-of-towners than in 2022, with fans coming from Austin, Laredo, Houston and other locations.

Bryan has been selling out shows across the country on his “Quittin’ Time Tour.” You can check out his future tour dates online.

Post your pics!

Were you at the record-breaking concert? Share your pics with us through KSAT Connect on the KSAT Weather Authority app OR by visiting the KSAT Connect web page and we may use them on air!

Zach Bryan concert on July 31, 2024 breaks attendance record at Frost Bank Center. (Spurs Sports & Entertainment)