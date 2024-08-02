Shrimp boat beached in Port Aransas; Coast Guard rescues 3 people, 2 dogs from vessel

Sinking into the sand at sunset is a dream for most people — unless you’re captaining a boat.

And that’s exactly what happened to the crew of a shrimp boat in Port Aransas earlier this week.

It happened on Tuesday evening, and as of Friday morning, the boat still sits on the beach near Horace Caldwell Fishing Pier.

According to the Coast Guard, the vessel was about to return to Conn Brown Harbor in Aransas Pass when the anchor failed because it was too small. As the boat started drifting toward the shore it started to have engine issues. It got stuck on a sandbar and beached itself Tuesday evening.

At about 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday, the Coast Guard sent a rescue chopper to help three people and two dogs get to shore.

Corpus Christi photographer Michelle Walters is one of many locals and tourists who have flocked to the site for a peek.

“I live on Padre Island and I chase the sun. Sunsets & sunrises. I go to Port Aransas frequently to capture images of the wildlife there and when I heard about the shrimp boat I had to see it for myself. What a wild sight to see such a huge powerful vessel beached,” Walters said.

James Farris, the public affairs officer for Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi said plans are still being finalized for removing the ship. He said it’s nearly out of fuel, and there is little threat of any environmental issues because of its position.

Farris said Port Aransas police and local lifeguards are staffed near the ship to keep people from going on board.