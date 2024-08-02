Traditional, Latin jazz returns to Hemisfair for the 41st Annual Jazz’SAlive in September

SAN ANTONIO – Mark your calendar Jazz enthusiasts. The 41st annual Jazz’SAlive festival is coming to San Antonio in September.

The free two-day event starts from 4- 11 p.m. on Sept. 27 and will continue from 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. on Sept. 28 at Civic Park at Hemisfair located at 210 S. Alamo St.

Recommended Videos

The San Antonio Parks Foundation began hosting Jazz’SAlive at Hemisfair in 2023. Originally, the festival was hosted at Travis Park since 1984.

Jazz’SAlive is one of the largest free jazz festivals in the country, according to a press release.

“The vibrant streets of San Antonio are set to echo with the lively melodies and robust rhythms of jazz as the annual Jazz’SAlive Festival returns for its 41st year,” said Cecilia Garcia, Jazz’SAlive event chair and board member of the San Antonio Parks Foundation. “Scheduled to take place from September 27th to 28th, this eagerly anticipated event promises to be a celebration of music, culture, and community.”

Here is a list of jazz artists that will take the main stage at Jazz’SAlive.

Friday, Sept. 27

Headliner Patrice Rushen

Dirty River Orchestra

Kate Kortum

Dan Ryan Quartet

Saturday, Sept. 28

Headliner The Lao Tizer Band featuring Elliot Yamin, Eric Marienthal and Chieli Minucci

United States Air Force Band of the West’s featuring Steven Feifke

The Catching Daylight Sextet

Nina & The Gypsies

MiChelle Garibay-Carey Quartet

St. Mary’s University Jazz Orchestra

The Bradley Jazz Ensemble

Heritage Stage presented by KRTU Jazz Radio

If you’d like to be near the stage and support the event, Jazz’SAlive offers two experiences guests can purchase.

Single-day premium “Patron Seat” tickets are $60 per day.

The VIP Experience Table for eight people is $1,500 per day. The experience will offer complimentary food and beverages, a private table seating and culinary experience and special access to the after party. The experience will be open from 5- 10 p.m. with food service taking place from 6- 9 p.m. This experience is for guests 21 years or older.

Reserve your free general admission ticket or buy premium tickets here.