Want to foster a kitten? A San Antonio animal shelter is asking the community for help

SAN ANTONIO – Ever wanted to foster a kitten? San Antonio Pets Alive!, a nonprofit animal shelter, said now might be the perfect time.

Organizers said they’re seeing an influx of new kittens coming to their door this time of year and need people to become foster pet parents.

The shelter said it has hit its capacity of 500 kittens. Four hundred of them are already in foster homes around the city.

Shelter officials said it is still seeing between 20 and 40 kittens come in each day.

Justine Grier, the shelter’s director of community engagement, said the only requirement to foster is to have a loving home.

“Honestly, just open up your home and your heart for the little ones,” Grier said. “And we provide all food, formula if they need any bottles for them, as well. Heating pad scales. Everything will be provided through us.”

For anyone interested in fostering any kittens, reach out through SAPA!’s website or by sending an email to foster@sanantoniopetsalive.org.