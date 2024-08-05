DOJ, security consultants visit with Uvalde PD as part of department’s rebuilding efforts

UVALDE, Texas – The Department of Justice and a security consulting company visited the Uvalde Police Department last week to help the law enforcement agency with its rebuilding efforts following the Robb Elementary School shooting.

The visit comes nearly four months after new Uvalde Police Chief Homer Delgado announced the Guardian Initiative, a program aimed at rebuilding trust, restoring credibility, and revitalizing community relations.

Delgado said the initiative was needed following a “massive leadership failure” in the department’s response to the May 2022 shooting that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

According to a Uvalde PD news release, the DOJ’s Community Oriented Policing Services Office and consultants from Jensen Hughes conducted a comprehensive needs assessment aimed at identifying areas for technical assistance to support the department’s development. The representatives also evaluated and assessed the department’s current policies and personnel.

The team also met with various community leaders to gather valuable insights and feedback on community expectations and aspirations for Uvalde PD.

“The visit from the DOJ COPs office and Jensen Hughes is a pivotal part of our Guardian Initiative, which is dedicated to advancing our department into the future,” Delgado said in the release. “We are committed to rebuilding and improving our services to ensure the safety and trust of our community.”

Uvalde PD plans to use the insights and recommendations from the visit to guide its efforts to implement best practices and address the community’s needs.