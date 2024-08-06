Haven for Hope’s youth program opens, numbers show huge success

SAN ANTONIO – “I ended up here because I ran out of money. I slept under a restaurant. I was starving,” said 20-year-old Kyle Young.

Young came to Haven for Hope for the basics, but he stayed for the support.

Two months ago he was placed in the new youth program for people ages 18-24.

It’s a full-circle moment. KSAT was at Haven for Hope a little over a year ago, interviewing students who finished high school while living at the shelter.

At that point, the youth center was still in the works.

Now, a year later, we were able to see the common room and dorms and talk with the clients.

On the North Side of the campus, individual dorm rooms around the corner house 28 people.

On the other side, a communal dorm with space for 24 people.

The resources are brought to them. Right next door, there are spaces where they can do counseling, case management, or even pick up some hygiene items.

Most importantly, they are among peers they can relate to, proof that they’re not alone.

“I think it’s a comfort thing. And with that comfort comes safety. We started the program, and through word of mouth, young adults started hearing about it and coming here. Where now we are at capacity,” said Senior Director of Case Management Jessie Burdon.

Burdon said the waitlist is only a couple of weeks at most, but it shows the program is working.

Before the youth program, she said only 10% of young adults at Haven for Hope left with housing.

Now, that number has nearly tripled to 26%.

There are workforce and skills classes, clients are staying in the program longer, and more of them are getting GEDs or diplomas.

“We can help them obtain things like birth certificates, which can be a particular challenge,” Burdon said.

Right now, Young is working to get an identification card so he can move on to the rest of his goals.

“I’m more of a solution-oriented person. And so, at least with the young adults, they’re young. And so they know that this is not like living; this is survival,” he said.

Young also knows he has to put in the work himself.

“Even though it’s still a supportive environment, you still got to carve your own path,” he said.

Young already has a high school degree and college experience, so next he’ll get a job, and will be on the priority list for housing.

“If you’re homeless and seeing this, you can’t do it yourself. Come and find some help,” Young said.

If you are interested in the program, contact Haven for Hope, or stop by the intake department on the campus.