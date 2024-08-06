Man trying to sell jewelry shot in leg during robbery attempt on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for two suspects after a 19-year-old was shot during a robbery attempt on the city’s East Side late Monday night.

Officers were called around 10:15 p.m. to the 1000 block of Frank Avenue, not far from North New Braunfels Avenue and Interstate 35, after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the victim told officers he was trying to sell some jewelry when a friend of a friend shot him and then attempted to rob him.

Police said the shooters dropped him off at a street corner and then fled. They have not been found.

The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. He’s expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.