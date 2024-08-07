WATCH: Seguin residents reflect on tight 2024 presidential race in ‘Your Voice, South Texas’

Watch the first episode of 'Your Voice, South Texas,' in the video player above.

This week, “Your Voice, South Texas” visited Seguin, an area where voters echoed the tight presidential race we’re seeing in the polls.

An average of the latest polls shows the race between presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in a statistical tie.

Seguin, with a population of 36,000 people, sits in Guadalupe County. Historically, the area leans conservative, according to historical election data.

Like many parts of Texas, it’s also expanded its population in the last five years. That could explain why the people KSAT spoke to in this episode have a range of political opinions on everything from abortion to immigration and the economy.

“We like the pace of life here. People are friendly. You still get to wave to your neighbors. It’s good,” said David Sabatino, a Maryland native who moved to Seguin less than five years ago.

Watch our interviews with Seguin residents in the video player above.

KSAT spoke with two women who are on both sides of the political spectrum, yet remain good friends.

“I’ve always believed that women should have...the right to choose for themselves,” said Diana Garcia, who admitted she’ll vote Democrat in the November election.

Garcia is friends with Rose Wilson, who is a registered Republican.

“The person that I’m going to vote for president in 2024 will be [Donald] Trump. I voted for Trump...[in] 2016, and I will vote for him again,” Wilson said.

Sabatino, on the other hand, isn’t voting for either.

“I do think Trump tends to be more divisive, and I think the Democrats are a little lost right now,” Sabatino said.

Sabatino, a registered Democrat, said he plans to vote for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Another resident, Kassie Brandt, explained why she flipped her stance in recent years.

“I was born and raised evangelical. I grew up going to different Republican events...I voted for Trump in 2016, and I did not vote for him in 2020 because I didn’t agree with what happened...this next election, I’m going to be voting for Kamala Harris,” said Kassie Brandt.

“I would never have told you I would have voted for a Democrat even four years ago,” added Brandt.

“Your Voice, South Texas” is a biweekly KSAT segment that takes viewers to different parts of the San Antonio television market. It’s aimed at fostering constructive conversations, listening to different opinions, and giving everyone a seat at the table. It will air through the 2024 election.