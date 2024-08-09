78º
City to host public hearing for naming of Westside Creeks Ecosystem

Hearing will be held at Westside Family YMCA on Thursday, Sept. 5

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

A view of a portion of the San Pedro Creek under construction in 2022. San Pedro Creek is a part of the greater Westside Creeks Ecosystem.

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio is inviting residents and stakeholders to attend a hearing for the naming of the Westside Creeks Ecosystem.

The ecosystem is comprised of the San Pedro, Apache, Alazán and Martínez Creeks. Each creek will retain its name, a Public Works press release said.

A proposed name is the “Roberto Rodriguez Westside Creeks Ecosystem,” the release said.

Rodriguez has been a supporter of the Westside Creeks Ecosystem Restoration Project since joining the San Antonio River Authority Board of Directors in 2001.

Residents can express support or opposition to the suggested name at the public hearing, via mail, phone and online.

For more information, visit SASpeakUp.com/WestsideCreeks.

