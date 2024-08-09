Recall Roundup: Wall mirrors, mattress pads, LED light-up toys recalled for safety hazards

SAN ANTONIO – Origin 21 wall mirrors, Avocado organic mattress pads, and Attom Tech LED light-up jelly toys are all included in this week’s recall roundup for safety reasons.

Origin 21 oval and rectangle wall mirrors

Origin 21 oval and rectangle wall mirrors have been recalled after 15 reports of them separating from the metal hanger on the frame and falling. No injuries have been reported.

The mirrors were sold exclusively at Lowe’s stores and online from October 2023 to April 2024. They were priced between $60 and $80.

The model number involved in the recall is L1-MH-1693. The model numbers are printed on a label in the back of the mirror.

If you own one of these mirrors, stop using it immediately.

“Contact Huahong Art Home Shares for instructions on how to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to email photos of the mirror to receive the refund, or arrange for a pre-paid shipping box. Huahong Art Home Shares is contacting all known purchasers directly,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in its recall alert.

Contact Huahong Art Home Shares by calling 888-803-0488, emailing wallmirrors@realtimeresults.net, or online here.

Avocado organic cotton mattress pad protectors

Avocado Mattress is recalling its organic cotton mattress pad protectors, which were sold in all bed sizes, from twin to California king.

The mattress pads were sold in standard and deep pocket versions. They were recalled because they violated mandatory federal flammability regulations, which poses a fire hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The mattress pads included in the recall have model ID “SFMPAVORG” on their labels. They were sold in stores nationwide and online from January 2019 to March 2024, priced between $200 and $370.

If you have an affected mattress pad, stop using it immediately. Contact Avocado Mattress by phone at 844-326-5009, email at safety@avocadomattress.com, or online here for instructions on how to get a free replacement.

Attom Tech LED light-up jelly ring toys

If you bought your child Attom Tech LED light-up jelly ring toys, you’re urged to stop using them immediately.

The toys were recalled because they violated mandatory federal battery-operated toy regulations.

The rings contain button cell batteries that a child can easily access without needing a tool.

If the batteries are swallowed, they could cause serious injuries or even death. No injuries have been reported.

The light-up jelly ring toys were sold on Amazon from August 2021 to June 2024 for $16.

You can call Attom Tech for a refund at 800-252-8968 from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at Support@attomtech.com, or online at https://www.attomtech.com/pages/attom-tech-recall or www.attomtech.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.