KSAT12′s ‘SA Live’ moves to 10 a.m. beginning Sept. 9

SAN ANTONIO – “SA Live”, KSAT12′s number one rated lifestyle show, is moving to 10 a.m. beginning Sept. 9. In addition, KSAT12 will welcome a full hour of “Judy Justice” at 1 p.m. beginning Sept. 9.

This move to the morning will help expand the reach of “SA Live” bringing fresh, new and relevant content to viewers, when and where they want it.

“As the need and desire for new and updated content and programming continues to rise, KSAT12 will always move first to give the viewer what they want, when they want,” said Ashley Parker, Vice President and General Manager of KSAT12. “SA Live’s connection to our viewers and South Texas is stronger than ever, and we are excited to give our viewers what they want at a more convenient hour.”

Launched in 2014, “SA Live” won the hearts of South Texas, showcasing the pageantry, festivals, fashion, foods and traditions that make San Antonio so great. Quickly becoming the number one rated lifestyle show, “SA Live” continues to expand and innovate to meet the viewers where they are. With hosts Fiona Gorostiza and Jenn Tobias-Struski, the show’s dedication to celebrating South Texas continues on all platforms, with unique interviews, experiences and events only seen on KSAT12.

With the move to 10 a.m., KSAT12 welcomes “Judy Justice” weekdays from 1-2 p.m. to help complete mid-afternoon must-watch TV on KSAT12.