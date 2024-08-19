95º
Man arrested on suspicion of DWI after three-vehicle crash on West Side, BCSO says

The people involved in the crash suffered minor injuries

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

The accident happened around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday at the West Loop 1604 access road near Prue Road. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated following a three-vehicle crash on Sunday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday at the West Loop 1604 access road near Prue Road.

Two children were transported to a local hospital after the crash, according to BCSO.

BCSO said the people involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT. Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news. When Ricardo isn't reporting, you might find him working on his fitness or spending time with his family and his Chow Chow.

