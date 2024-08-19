Man arrested on suspicion of DWI after three-vehicle crash on West Side, BCSO says

The accident happened around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday at the West Loop 1604 access road near Prue Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated following a three-vehicle crash on Sunday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday at the West Loop 1604 access road near Prue Road.

Two children were transported to a local hospital after the crash, according to BCSO.

BCSO said the people involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

