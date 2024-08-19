San Antonio residents can provide feedback about proposed city budget at town halls

SAN ANTONIO – Residents who have opinions or questions about the City of San Antonio’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 are encouraged to provide feedback during a series of town halls.

The $3.96 billion proposed budget is 5.8% larger than FY 2024′s $3.74 billion adopted budget. The proposal is broken up into three parts:

$1.67B - General Fund

$860M - Capital Budget

$1.43B - Restricted Funds

Despite its record size, the proposed budget includes some attempts to back off spending. City staff is proposing $36.6 million in cuts to the general fund over the next two years. The cuts include:

Moving $16.9 million in expenses such as sidewalks and shade structures out of the general fund into the capital budget and other funds across two years

$2.3 million cut of development incentives in FY 2025

Eliminating $2 million in the general fund and fuel contingencies in both FY 2025 and FY 2026

Removing three positions from boarding home inspection program

City Manager Erik Walsh and staff from key departments will share highlights from the proposed budget and answer questions from residents. The city council is expected to pass a final version of the budget on Sept. 19.

Here is the schedule of town halls:

Monday, Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m.: District 2 - Wheatley Heights Sports Complex, 200 Noblewood Drive, 78220

Monday, Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m.: District 4 - Miller’s Pond Community Center, 6175 Old Pearsall Rd., 78242

Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 6:30 p.m.: District 1 - Central Library, 600 Soledad St., 78205

Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 6:30 p.m.: District 9 - Walker Ranch Senior Center, 835 W. Rhapsody Drive, 78216

Monday, Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m.: District 5 - Normoyle Community Center, 700 Culberson Ave., 78225

Monday, Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m.: District 10 - Northeast Senior Center, 4135 Thousand Oaks Drive, 78217

Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m.: District 6 - Cuellar Community Center, 5626 San Fernando St., 78237

Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m.: District 7 - Garza Community Center Gym, 1450 Mira Vista, 78228

Thursday, Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m.: District 3 - Southside Lions Senior Center, 3303 Pecan Valley Drive, 78210

Thursday, Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m.: District 8 - Phil Hardberger Ecology Center, 8400 NW Military Highway, 78231

Saturday, Aug. 31 at 10:30 a.m.: Youth Town Hall - Central Library, 600 Soledad St., 78205

You can register to attend a town hall by clicking here.