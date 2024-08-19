San Antonio residents can provide feedback about proposed city budget at town halls

SAN ANTONIO – Residents who have opinions or questions about the City of San Antonio’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 are encouraged to provide feedback during a series of town halls.
The $3.96 billion proposed budget is 5.8% larger than FY 2024′s $3.74 billion adopted budget. The proposal is broken up into three parts:
Recommended Videos
- $1.67B - General Fund
- $860M - Capital Budget
- $1.43B - Restricted Funds
Despite its record size, the proposed budget includes some attempts to back off spending. City staff is proposing $36.6 million in cuts to the general fund over the next two years. The cuts include:
- Moving $16.9 million in expenses such as sidewalks and shade structures out of the general fund into the capital budget and other funds across two years
- $2.3 million cut of development incentives in FY 2025
- Eliminating $2 million in the general fund and fuel contingencies in both FY 2025 and FY 2026
- Removing three positions from boarding home inspection program
City Manager Erik Walsh and staff from key departments will share highlights from the proposed budget and answer questions from residents. The city council is expected to pass a final version of the budget on Sept. 19.
Here is the schedule of town halls:
- Monday, Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m.: District 2 - Wheatley Heights Sports Complex, 200 Noblewood Drive, 78220
- Monday, Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m.: District 4 - Miller’s Pond Community Center, 6175 Old Pearsall Rd., 78242
- Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 6:30 p.m.: District 1 - Central Library, 600 Soledad St., 78205
- Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 6:30 p.m.: District 9 - Walker Ranch Senior Center, 835 W. Rhapsody Drive, 78216
- Monday, Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m.: District 5 - Normoyle Community Center, 700 Culberson Ave., 78225
- Monday, Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m.: District 10 - Northeast Senior Center, 4135 Thousand Oaks Drive, 78217
- Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m.: District 6 - Cuellar Community Center, 5626 San Fernando St., 78237
- Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m.: District 7 - Garza Community Center Gym, 1450 Mira Vista, 78228
- Thursday, Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m.: District 3 - Southside Lions Senior Center, 3303 Pecan Valley Drive, 78210
- Thursday, Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m.: District 8 - Phil Hardberger Ecology Center, 8400 NW Military Highway, 78231
- Saturday, Aug. 31 at 10:30 a.m.: Youth Town Hall - Central Library, 600 Soledad St., 78205
You can register to attend a town hall by clicking here.