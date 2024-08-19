San Antonio Zoo to kick off 39th Annual Zoo Run in September

San Antonio Zoo will host the 39th Annual Zoo Run on Sept. 6 and Sept 7.

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready, get set and run!

Grab your running shoes, runners and animal lovers; the San Antonio Zoo is hosting its 39th Annual Zoo Run in September.

While participants run in the Zoo Run, guests will see jaguars, bears and alligators along the way from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 6.

Runners can register as a team of four to run 2.1 miles each in the relay or register to run in the individual 4-mile race, which will be two loops around the zoo.

Children can also join the race for the Kids Zoo Run from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sept. 7.

Kids ages 1 through 5 can run a .25, or children 6 through 11 can run a .5-mile relay. The race will be divided by age as well.

“There’s no other race quite like Zoo Run,” said Tim Morrow, president and CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “It’s more than just a run — it’s an opportunity to immerse yourself in nature, enjoy the beautiful scenery, see animals, and contribute to vital conservation initiatives.”

All runners will win a 2024 commemorative race T-shirt, a Zoo Run drawstring bag, a runner’s bib, and two standard admission tickets to the zoo for one adult and one child. Runners are guaranteed their shirt size if registered by Aug. 25.

Tickets for the relay will be $40 until midnight on Aug. 25 and will go up in price for $45 until the day of the race.

For participants in the 4-mile race, tickets are $45 until midnight on Aug. 25. After that date, it goes up to $50 until the day of the race.

The Kids Zoo Run ticket prices are $40 until midnight on Sept. 6. On race day, runners will pay $50.

Adult participants can register here. Parents or guardians who wish to have their children run in the Kids Zoo Run can be registered here.