105º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Cheesy Janes food truck on Broadway Street stolen, police say

Owner of the Cheesy Janes location noticed the vehicle was missing when he arrived for work

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, San Antonio
Cheesy Janes food truck in the 4200 block of Broadway Street. (Copyright 2024 by 2024 Google - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for a person who stole a Cheesy Janes food truck, according to San Antonio police.

The food truck, previously located in the 4200 block of Broadway Street, was stolen on Tuesday morning.

Recommended Videos

Police said the owner of the Cheesy Janes location noticed the food truck was missing when he arrived for work.

SAPD does not currently have information about the person who stole the vehicle.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Recommended Videos