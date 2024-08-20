Cheesy Janes food truck on Broadway Street stolen, police say

Cheesy Janes food truck in the 4200 block of Broadway Street.

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for a person who stole a Cheesy Janes food truck, according to San Antonio police.

The food truck, previously located in the 4200 block of Broadway Street, was stolen on Tuesday morning.

Police said the owner of the Cheesy Janes location noticed the food truck was missing when he arrived for work.

SAPD does not currently have information about the person who stole the vehicle.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.