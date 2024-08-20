88º
KSAT signal issues due to fiber connection issue

The fiber company is working to repair it

KSAT viewers who watch over-the-air on our 12.1 channel or over satellite are experiencing issues with the signal on Tuesday.

KSAT is aware of the problem. It was caused by a fiber connection issue.

The fiber company is working to repair it.

The issue should not impact viewers who watch KSAT over cable or on our livestream.

You can watch KSAT over-the-air with an antenna, with a cable or streaming service or you can stream KSAT 12 local programming for free on most smart TVs, streaming devices and even your phone. Get more information about our streaming apps here.

