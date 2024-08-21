I-10 lanes in Boerne reopen following fatal vehicle, motorcycle crash

BOERNE, Texas – The main lanes of Interstate 10 in Boerne have since reopened following a fatal crash, according to the Boerne Police Department.

The accident happened around 2:23 p.m. on Wednesday along Interstate 10 westbound near the Ranger Creek Road exit.

According to its initial investigation, Boerne police said the driver of a motorcycle stopped with traffic due to construction in the area when the driver of a pickup truck rear-ended the motorcyclist.

Authorities said the pickup truck driver did not see the traffic before colliding with the motorcycle.

4:56 P.M. UPDATE The roadway has reopened. 4:45 P.M. UPDATE The Boerne Police are investigating a fatal crash that... Posted by Boerne Police Department on Wednesday, August 21, 2024

In a Facebook post, Boerne police said the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The pickup truck driver is cooperating with the police investigation and is not expected to face any charges.