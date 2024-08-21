107º
I-10 lanes in Boerne reopen following fatal vehicle, motorcycle crash

Department announced the reopening of the I-10 lanes shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Boerne Police Department Traffic Alert (Boerne Police Department)

BOERNE, Texas – The main lanes of Interstate 10 in Boerne have since reopened following a fatal crash, according to the Boerne Police Department.

The accident happened around 2:23 p.m. on Wednesday along Interstate 10 westbound near the Ranger Creek Road exit.

According to its initial investigation, Boerne police said the driver of a motorcycle stopped with traffic due to construction in the area when the driver of a pickup truck rear-ended the motorcyclist.

Authorities said the pickup truck driver did not see the traffic before colliding with the motorcycle.

4:56 P.M. UPDATE The roadway has reopened. 4:45 P.M. UPDATE The Boerne Police are investigating a fatal crash that...

Posted by Boerne Police Department on Wednesday, August 21, 2024

In a Facebook post, Boerne police said the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The pickup truck driver is cooperating with the police investigation and is not expected to face any charges.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

