A magical adventure awaits: Harry Potter Forbidden Forest Experience coming to Austin

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Aug. 29

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience (Fever)

CEDAR CREEK, Texas – Wizarding enthusiasts can find a piece of the Forbidden Forest with fall creatures from the “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” series in Austin.

Adventure through the woodland trail while casting some spells and facing some of the characters and magical creatures such as Hippogriff, unicorns, Nifflers and more, according to the event website. There will also be Harry Potter-inspired food and drinks.

The experience will last approximately an hour to 90 minutes, but the walking trail will take about 45 to 75 minutes.

General public tickets start at $41 for adults and $28 for children. Children under the age of two can attend the experience for free.

Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience is set to open on Nov. 9 in the woods of McKinney Roughs Nature Park, located at 1760 State Highway 71 W. Guests can go through the encounter between 5:45 p.m. to 11:45 p.m., with the last entry at 10:15 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Aug. 29. For now, guests can join the waitlist until then to score some tickets.

Prepare to showcase your best stance for a wand duel to cast a patronus to illuminate the dark forest — expecto patronum!

