‘Doesn’t make sense’: Family of man killed in hit-and-run upset with dismissed charge

SAN ANTONIO – The family of Ruben Griego Jr. expressed their anger and heartbreak in court Friday after a man charged in connection with their son’s death had his charge dismissed.

Jonathan Uriegas, who faced a charge of failure to stop and render aid resulting in death, saw that charge dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Instead, Uriegas was sentenced to nine years in prison for an unrelated controlled substance charge. He could have faced up to 20 years in prison on the original charge.

Griego’s parents, Michelle Venegas and Ruben Griego Sr., were emotional as they addressed Uriegas in court.

“Nine years ain’t s**t compared to taking a life,” Venegas said.

According to police reports, on Nov. 20, 2022, Ruben Griego Jr., 25, got into an argument with his girlfriend and decided to walk home.

He was walking along Loop 410, just past Bandera Road, when Uriegas struck and killed him with his car.

Uriegas did not stop to help Griego and was later charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death.

At the time of the incident, Uriegas was already a convicted felon.

While recently out on bond, he was charged with committing additional offenses, including theft and possession of a controlled substance.

As part of a plea deal, Uriegas on Friday accepted a nine-year sentence for the controlled substance charge. As a result, the other charges, including failure to stop and render aid, were dismissed.

“Because of your carelessness, you caused someone to die, and still to this point have not said it was your fault,” Venegas told Uriegas during her victim impact statement. “The worst thing is you didn’t go to trial for killing my son. You went to trial for other things, which doesn’t make sense.”

Ruben Griego Sr. also spoke about the profound loss of his son.

“You didn’t just kill my son, you killed my best friend, my firstborn. I will never be the same again,” he said.

Uriegas will receive credit for time served and will be eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence.

KSAT 12 reached out by email to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office for a statement about this case but have yet to hear back.