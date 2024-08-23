Trinity University welcomes first-year students to campus

SAN ANTONIO – Back-to-school season continues for college students in our area as universities and colleges prepare for another semester. On Friday morning, 658 first-year students at Trinity University moved into their dorms with the help of more than 300 volunteers.

“When you roll up, your car is basically swarmed by Team Trinity. Your luggage, everything, is unloaded in probably 30 seconds or less. So it’s quite a sight to behold,” said Trinity University Dean of Admissions Justin Doty.

Doty said this year’s first-year class is the most competitive yet, with an acceptance rate of 26%. The 658 students represent 35 states and 22 countries from around the world, all with a wide variety of majors and focuses.

“I think when you’re a freshman, no matter where you’re coming from, it’s intimidating. You know, you can feel like a deer in the headlights. And so, it’s nice to have this welcoming atmosphere. Everybody rallying around you makes a big, big difference,” he said.

That difference is important to Addison Doss and Arthur Oracscalarga, first-year students at Trinity.

“It is so incredibly exciting. I feel like I’ve been ready for college since the second grade,” said Doss. “I just needed to go through a little school to get there.”

“The music is blasting in the background. People are smiling. People are having fun, even if they’re doing something that is considered not fun, I guess. But I think it’s fun. I’m having a lot of fun!” Oracscalarga said.

All 658 freshmen and the rest of Trinity University will start classes on Monday, Aug. 26.