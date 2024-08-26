Edwards Aquifer Authority declares Stage 4 water restrictions for Texas counties

Due to declining levels, the Edwards Aquifer Authority declared Stage 4 water restrictions for permit holders in multiple counties throughout the remote San Antonio area.

The counties include Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays, and Medina.

As of Aug. 22, the ten-day average at the J-17 index well in Bexar County is 629.7 feet above the average sea level, which caused the authority’s critical period management plan to be increased to Stage 4.

Under the Stage 4 restriction, affected customers’ annual water withdrawal amounts were reduced by 40%.

The restriction impacts all Edward Aquifer customers, even water utility companies, as well as industrial and agricultural permit holders.

The authority said residents and businesses within the affected counties should follow their water providers’ instructions regarding proper usage.