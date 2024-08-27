Knife-wielding man arrested after running toward school in Schertz

SCHERTZ. Texas – A man was arrested Tuesday morning after he was seen carrying a knife and running toward a school in Schertz.

According to the Schertz Police Department, officers responded to a call shortly before 8 a.m. for a “violent disturbance” near the access road in the 21600 block of Interstate 35.

Recommended Videos

When officers arrived at the scene, a man carrying a knife dropped the weapon and took off in the direction of the Schertz School of Science and Technology, which went into a brief lockdown.

The man, identified as Raul Aragon, 46, was quickly apprehended, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Aragon, who police said appears to be homeless, was recently released from prison and is a registered sex offender.

He was transported to the Comal County Jail, where he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and failure to register as a sex offender.