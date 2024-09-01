Amber Alert issued for missing 13-year-old girl

(Copyright 2024 by Texas Department of Public Safety - All rights reserved.)

Madison Carroll was last seen around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday in the 1000 block of Princeton Heights.

PRINCETON, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Princeton, Texas.

Madison Carroll was last seen around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday in the 1000 block of Princeton Heights.

Recommended Videos

Carroll is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Authorities believe a white Dodge Ram could be connected with her disappearance.

If you have information about Carroll’s whereabouts, contact the Princeton Police Department at 972-736-3901.

Carroll could be in grave or immediate danger, authorities said.