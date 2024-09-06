Dallas Cowboys tickets are the priciest in the US, study says

(Nell Redmond, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – Are you considering purchasing tickets to a Dallas Cowboys game? Be prepared, because they aren’t cheap.

According to a study with new data by sports betting site Gaming Today, it revealed that Dallas Cowboys games are the most expensive to go to across all U.S. sports.

The study was based off on data from SeatGeak on ticket prices for every team in the U.S., according to a press release.

“With sport playing such a huge role in American culture, the most expensive teams to watch across our top leagues is an interesting reveal,” said Brett Collson, the head of sports at GamingToday.com. “Perhaps it’s unsurprising that NFL teams are, predominantly, the most expensive to watch. The average NFL game lasts around three hours, compared to the average NBA game, usually played in around two.”

The Texas NFL team’s average ticket is 57.61% more expensive than an average NFL team, which is normally $253.47, the release said.

Here are the top 11 most expensive teams to see in this year’s football season:

1. Dallas Cowboys:

Average price for tickets: $399.50

Above average top-tier across U.S. sports: +202.45%

2. Kansas City Chiefs:

Average price for tickets: $391.96

Above average top-tier across U.S. sports: +196.74%

3. Detroit Lions:

Average price for tickets: $382.88

Above average top-tier across U.S. sports: +189.87%

4. Chicago Bears:

Average price for tickets: $370.73

Above average top-tier across U.S. sports: +180.67%

5. Philadelphia Eagles:

Average price for tickets: $367.50

Above average top-tier across U.S. sports: +178.23%

6. Los Angeles Lakers:

Average price for tickets: $365.75

Above average top-tier across U.S. sports: +176.90%

7. Las Vegas Raiders:

Average price for tickets: $342.13

Above average top-tier across U.S. sports: +159.02%

8. Green Bay Packers:

Average price for tickets: $334.50

Above average top-tier across U.S. sports: +153.24%

9. San Francisco 49ers:

Both Green Bay Packers and 49ers are tied in average prices for tickets.

Average price for tickets: $334.50

Above average top-tier across U.S. sports: +153.24%

10. Cincinnati Bengals:

Average price for tickets: $310.60

Above average top-tier across U.S. sports: +135.15%

11. Pittsburgh Steelers: