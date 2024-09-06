Lakehills Community Center’s annual fundraiser could bring hope for Medina Lake

LAKEHILLS, Texas – Medina Lake water levels are still low, but the community says it’s stronger than ever.

“Here brings everybody together,” said Barbera Engle, a board member for the Lakehills Community Center.

The Lakehills Community Center is hard at work to prepare for its biggest fundraiser yet.

The team is just weeks out from the Medina Lake Cajun Festival, which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. This year, getting the community together means a whole lot more.

“Oh, yes,” Engle said. “We have to keep this going.”

Record-low water levels this summer have been a staple at Medina Lake. Recent rain has brought some relief to residents and businesses, but the center said its festival is its main source of funding.

“Without the Cajun Festival, we wouldn’t be,” said Gary Cox, a Lakehills Community Center board member.

“What does a place like this mean to you?” KSAT 12 News reporter Avery Everett asked.

“Everything,” Cox said.

As preparations wrap up, the people of Lakehills are looking to the future.

“It’s hard work, but it’s fun,” Engle said.

