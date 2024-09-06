Major construction closure set this weekend for drivers on Northeast Side near Forum

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers on the Northeast Side will have to navigate around a major construction closure this weekend near the Forum.

As part of the I-35 Northeast Expansion (NEX) project, a full weekend closure of the westbound collector ramp of Loop 1604 at the I-35 interchange and full closure on northbound connector ramp of I-35 to westbound Loop 1604 for installing steel girders.

The closure is expected to be in place starting Friday at 9 p.m. (Sept. 6) until Monday 5 a.m. (Sept. 9). TxDOT shared its detour information below. There is also a map with more information.

Loop 1604 westbound to I-35 southbound

All traffic on the Loop 1604 westbound main lanes will utilize the collector ramp to enter the I-35 northbound main lanes. Traffic looking to access the SB I-35 main lanes will utilize Exit 173 to Olympia Parkway and use the Olympia Parkway bridge to access the I-35 southbound frontage road. Traffic should use the next entrance ramp to enter the I-35 southbound main lanes.

I-35 northbound to Loop 1604 westbound

All traffic on the I-35 northbound main lanes will utilize Exit 173 to Olympia Parkway and use the Olympia Parkway bridge to access the I-35 southbound frontage road. Traffic should use the next entrance ramp to enter the I-35 southbound main lanes. Traffic can enter the Loop 1604 westbound main lanes by continuing to the collector ramp to the Loop 1604 westbound main lanes.

Note: All closures are weather permitting and subject to change.