Recall Roundup: Ford vehicles, Fisher-Price baby dumbbells, HALO power banks recalled

SAN ANTONIO – Ford, Fisher-Price, and HALO are recalling products due to serious safety risks, including engine failures, choking hazards, and fire dangers.

Here’s what you need to know for this week’s Recall Roundup:

Ford and Lincoln recall

Ford and Lincoln are recalling nearly 91,000 vehicles due to engine failure risks.

This recall affects 2021 and 2022 models with 2.7-liter and 3.0-liter EcoBoost engines.

Vehicles impacted include the Ford F-150, Bronco, Explorer and Edge, and Lincoln Aviator and Nautilus models.

The issue stems from faulty engine intake valves, which may break and lead to catastrophic engine failure.

Ford has already received 811 warranty claims related to this issue. Affected vehicles will be inspected, and engines that fail will be replaced. Owners who have already paid for repairs will be reimbursed under Ford’s plan. Notifications to affected owners are expected in late September and early October.

Halo power station recall

A portable power station is being recalled following the death of a 79-year-old Florida man in June 2022. The man died from smoke inhalation after a fire started while using the HALO 1000 portable power station. This device, sold between October 2021 and March 2022, poses serious fire and burn hazards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Approximately 5,700 units were sold in multiple colors for $1,000 to $1,300 through retailers like QVC, ACG, and ZAGG.

CPSC reports four burn injuries associated with the power station. Consumers are advised to stop using the product immediately, cut the power cord and contact HALO for a free replacement.

Fisher Price baby dumbbell toy recall

Fisher-Price is also recalling 366,200 units of its Baby Biceps Gift Set. This baby dumbbell toy in the set poses a choking hazard, as the gray caps on the toy can come off.

The recall affects units sold in the U.S. between April 2020 and August 2024 at major retailers like Walmart, Kohl’s, Hobby Lobby, Target, and Amazon.

CPSC received seven reports of the gray caps detaching from the toy, though no injuries have been reported. Parents should immediately stop using the toy and contact Fisher-Price for a $10 refund; no receipt is required.

Baby Safety Month

September is Baby Safety Month, making it an ideal time to remind parents about childproofing their homes.

The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association encourages parents to get on their hands and knees to see their homes from a baby’s perspective.

Tips include securing furniture, covering outlets, and keeping small items out of reach. It’s also important to watch for less obvious safety hazards, like hanging tablecloths or toxic plants.