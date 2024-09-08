Nonprofit offers free Narcan to combat the barriers of accessing the life-saving drug

ICON is the Texas Integrated Community Opioid Network, which operates across Texas and has this free Narcan option in San Marcos.

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Fighting the fentanyl crisis in Texas is becoming a goal for more and more nonprofit organizations.

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows an increase in all drug poisoning deaths, specifically fentanyl-related deaths. That’s why the University of Texas Health’s nonprofit, ICON, is providing services for people dealing with substance use disorder.

ICON is the Texas Integrated Community Opioid Network, which operates across Texas and has this free Narcan option in San Marcos.

San Marcos doesn’t have as many resources as bigger cities like San Antonio and Austin.

“We have a lot of people who aren’t necessarily taking fentanyl, but the substance that they are taking is laced with fentanyl,” Katelyn Rosales said.

Rosales works for ICON to provide Narcan to the community for free. She was tasked with seeing what stores carry Narcan and at what cost. “There’s a lot of barriers,” Rosales said.

At local retail stores in San Antonio, the pricing for a box of two single doses averages about $45. Rosales said this barrier can prevent people from accessing the resources they need before it’s too late. In response, ICON provides free Narcan at the Southside Community Center in San Marcos.

The center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Texas ICON can also provide Narcan drop-offs and deliveries to your door for free. You’ll just need to contact them.

“Being able to provide this for free, weekly and safely, it’s just, I can’t even describe it, it’s just amazing,” Rosales said.

If you need to speak with someone, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline is a great resource. Call 1-800-662-HELP (4537).

You can learn more about medication-assisted therapy for opioid addiction by clicking here.

Be Well Texas, from UT Health San Antonio, offers addiction treatment and recovery services across Texas. Click here to visit their website.