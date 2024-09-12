Football player’s dental screening reveals tumor, highlights importance of routine care

SAN ANTONIO – A routine dental exam for a football player turned into a serious health scare after a screening revealed a tumor that could have led to the loss of his jaw.

The player, a high school quarterback, was undergoing a preseason dental check-up.

Dr. Scott Stafford, Associate Dean for Patient Care at UT Health San Antonio School of Dentistry, who was in private practice at the time, explained that an initial distortion in the dental impression led to further investigation, which uncovered the tumor.

Despite having visited his family dentist just four months earlier, the player faced a rapidly growing, aggressive tumor.

“It’s a very aggressive, very rapidly growing tumor,” Stafford said. “We were able to coordinate his care, get him in with oral surgeons here at UT Health San Antonio, and through their quick actions and treatment, he didn’t lose his upper jaw.”

This case shows the critical importance of routine dental care, not only for athletes but for everyone.

Stafford emphasized that athletes need to prioritize their dental health to maintain peak performance, both mentally and physically.

This summer, Stafford and his team of dental students and faculty worked with UTSA football players to fit them with custom mouth guards using digital scanning.

The screenings also provided an opportunity to address other potential dental issues, such as wisdom teeth problems or decay, which could impact their performance during the season.

“We look for any possibility of issues that could sideline them during the season,” Stafford said. Routine dental check-ups can uncover serious health risks early and are essential for overall well-being.