Fort Martin Scott to join the Texas Historical Commission

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – The first frontier military post in Texas is now being recognized as the state’s 39th historic site by the Texas Historical Commission (THC), according to a press release.

Fort Martin Scott, established in 1848, played a crucial role in the region’s early settlement. The site offers a glimpse into the lives of soldiers and settlers throughout Texas history.

“By designating Fort Martin Scott as one of its historic sites, the THC is dedicated to ensuring the long-term preservation and thoughtful interpretation of this critical aspect of Texas heritage,” the release stated.

Fort Martin Scott provides an immersive experience with replica structures and original historic buildings, including the guard house and jail. There is trail around the fort that extends the adventure over a mile.

“We are excited to welcome Fort Martin Scott into our family of historic sites,” said Joseph Bell, Executive Director of the Texas Historical Commission. “This site holds immense federal, state, and local historical significance, and we look forward to working with the community to preserve and share its story with future generations.”

Fort Martin Scott’s addition to the Texas Historical Commission’s portfolio highlights the ongoing effort to preserve Texas’ diverse and storied past, the release said.