You could win Dallas Cowboys tickets by donating blood

(Mohammed Dahman, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – South Texas Blood & Tissue is hosting a Get in the Game Giveaway from Sept. 15-30.

According to a press release, anyone who donates blood between these dates has a chance to win the following prizes.

Recommended Videos

Grill and KODI cooler

TV and sound bar

Two tickets to a Dallas Cowboys game

September is Childhood Awareness Month, which STBT officials said is a reminder that blood donations are always needed for patients living with cancer.

“Cancer patients in the San Antonio area use approximately 30% of all donated blood,” the release said.

Mike Gallegos, 16, who attended Stevens High School, battled cancer for 10 months until he died in July.

“Mike relied on multiple blood and platelet transfusions during his treatment. Donating blood helps others cancer patients like Mike live their best life,” the release stated.

For 10 months, the 16-year-old from Stevens High School fought courageously against cancer. He relied on multiple blood and platelet transfusions during his treatment. Donating blood helps others cancer patients like Mike live their best life. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

“My son, being a kind and caring person, would want us to assist as many other families as possible who are going through the same journey we experienced,” Mike’s mother, Monica, said. “Strong Like Mike.”

You can schedule a donation and get more information by clicking here.