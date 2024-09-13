Texas artist creates a fun, iconic pair of Buc-ee’s shoes

Bull Airs shoe design of Buc-ee's. These were created by Tom Bulman and Chauncey Kochel as a "fun art project".

GALVESTON, Texas – Who doesn’t love Buc-ee’s?

The massive convenience store is a hit across Texas and several states in the U.S.

Thom Bulman, CEO of Bull Airs, worked with his product artist, Chauncey Kochel, to bring their vision of Buc-ee’s shoes to life.

Bull Airs shoe design of Buc-ee's. These were created by Thom Bulman and Chauncey Kochel. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

“Everybody that’s in Texas knows Buc-ee’s,” Kochel said. “I wanted to do a cowboys stitching on [the shoes] with leather. Of course, we have to have the Texas flag.”

Kochel went into detail in the design to capture their theme of fun, Texas love and cowboy.

“Most Texans have so much state pride,” Kochel said. “I think a lot of people who go to Buc-ee’s have the same mentality.”

The shoes include the Beaver mascot and Beaver Nuggets on the soles of the shoes.

“It turned out really awesome. It’s way better than I was anticipating it to be,” Kochel said.

These shoes were a special project Kochel made for himself. Bulman and Kochel have hopes they can make more in collaboration with Buc-ee’s.

“These are a fun little art project. Chauncey is able to rep his favorite convenience superstore and hopefully we get Buc-ee’s eyes on these and maybe they come calling and say ‘let’s get these in some stores’,” Bulman said.

Kochel told KSAT how much the convenience store means to him since he has lived in Galveston.

“[Buc-ee’s] has everything. During the freeze, the Buc-ee’s near our place basically saved us because they were the only ones with power and they always had hot brisket,” Kochel said.

Even during the recent Hurricane Beryl, Buc-ee’s was still open, Kochel added.

“You can always depend on Buc-ee’s,” Bulman said.

The shoes even say a famous phrase that is on Buc-ee’s billboards, “You had me at Howdy” on the back.

“[Buc-ee’s] has everything that you can want except [these shoes]. I think that anyone who loves Buc-ee’s, would totally wear these,” Kochel said.

While the shoes look cool, sorry, they’re not for sale