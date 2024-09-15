85º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Spurs’ phenom Victor Wembanyama surprises fans at sports card store on Northwest Side

Wemby’s secret appearance leaves lasting memories for fans

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Victor Wembanyama, Spurs, Sports

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs’ superstar Victor Wembanyama made a surprise appearance at Boomtown Sports Cards and Collectibles on the Northwest Side for Topps Hobby Rip Night.

Wembanyama shared the evening with young Spurs fans, pulling cards and giving some away.

Wembanyama’s appearance made for a ‘pinch me’ moment for not only the kids but also store owner Vic Nava.

Nava had to keep the secret of Wembanyama’s appearance for a few weeks ahead of the worldwide event.

“This was a very very amazing moment here at the shop. Something that I thought would never happen. I think everyone in here kind of felt the same way. Same euphoric feeling. So surreal,” said Nava.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Mary Rominger headshot

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter. She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California. Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Recommended Videos