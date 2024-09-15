Spurs’ phenom Victor Wembanyama surprises fans at sports card store on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs’ superstar Victor Wembanyama made a surprise appearance at Boomtown Sports Cards and Collectibles on the Northwest Side for Topps Hobby Rip Night.

Wembanyama shared the evening with young Spurs fans, pulling cards and giving some away.

Wembanyama’s appearance made for a ‘pinch me’ moment for not only the kids but also store owner Vic Nava.

Nava had to keep the secret of Wembanyama’s appearance for a few weeks ahead of the worldwide event.

“This was a very very amazing moment here at the shop. Something that I thought would never happen. I think everyone in here kind of felt the same way. Same euphoric feeling. So surreal,” said Nava.