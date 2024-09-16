98º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

2 cats test positive for rabies in Comal County

The two cats are the fifth confirmed case of rabies in the county in 2024

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Comal County, Rabies, Wildlife
(Photo by Garry Andrew Lotulung/Anadolu via Getty Images) (Anadolu, 2024 Anadolu)

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Comal County Animal Control officials urge the public to avoid contact with wildlife after two cats tested positive for rabies.

The cats were found on Sept. 6 near the intersections of State Highway 46 and Farm to Market 1863, as well as Highway 46 and U.S. Highway 281.

Recommended Videos

Officials said the cats are the fifth confirmed case of rabies in Comal County in 2024.

If a person is bitten, scratched, or exposed to wildlife, thoroughly wash the affected area and seek medical care.

Rabies affects the central nervous system of the human body. Officials say the disease is usually transmitted through an animal’s bite.

Contact Comal County Animal Control at 830-608-2016 to report any animal bites or potentially harmful exposure to wildlife.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Recommended Videos