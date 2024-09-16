2 cats test positive for rabies in Comal County

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Comal County Animal Control officials urge the public to avoid contact with wildlife after two cats tested positive for rabies.

The cats were found on Sept. 6 near the intersections of State Highway 46 and Farm to Market 1863, as well as Highway 46 and U.S. Highway 281.

Officials said the cats are the fifth confirmed case of rabies in Comal County in 2024.

If a person is bitten, scratched, or exposed to wildlife, thoroughly wash the affected area and seek medical care.

Rabies affects the central nervous system of the human body. Officials say the disease is usually transmitted through an animal’s bite.

Contact Comal County Animal Control at 830-608-2016 to report any animal bites or potentially harmful exposure to wildlife.