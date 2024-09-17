5.1-magnitude earthquake in West Texas felt in downtown San Antonio on Monday evening

SAN ANTONIO – A 5.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in West Texas on Monday evening, and it was felt 300 miles away in downtown San Antonio.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake happened around 7:49 p.m., about 21 miles west of Ackerly and about 28 miles north of Midland. It had a depth of 6.1 kilometers.

The shakes were felt in some capacity in downtown San Antonio, Dallas and Austin, especially by those in high-rise buildings. This is one of several earthquakes that have happened in West Texas in the last few years.

In the video below, watch as KSAT meteorologist Justin Horne explains the increase in earthquakes in South Texas.