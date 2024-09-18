Uvalde to host first-ever Día de los Muertos Sacred Heart Festival in November

Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde will host its first-annual Día de los Muertos Sacred Heart Festival in November.

UVALDE, Texas – Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde will host its first-annual Día de los Muertos Sacred Heart Festival in November.

The free celebration, which will be from Nov. 1-2, will have a Jardin de Ofrendas constructed by community members. It will feature 30 ofrendas, or altars, to honor loved ones.

Recommended Videos

The ofrendas will be set up from Nov. 1 and will be on display at the church until Nov. 3, according to a news release.

Attendees will be able to enjoy performances, live music, food, games, a contest and a raffle.

Visitors can experience the Procession of Life at noon on Nov. 2, which will include a prayer, song and dance. Ballet Folklorico dancers and musicians will be a part of the event.

During the Procession of Life, the church will also host a Las Catrinas Costume Contest. The winner of the costume contest will be based on how La Catrina is dressed in costume, hats, makeup, veils and gown.

The top three winners will be announced after the Procession of Life and will receive cash prizes.

The church said the first-place winner of the contest will receive $100. The second-place winner will get $75. and the third-place winner will get $50.

Guests interested in participating in the contest can contact the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Office at 830-278-3448.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church is located at 408 Fort Clark Road in Uvalde.