Bexar County Crime Lab has some evidence untouched, uninspected for more than a year

BEXAR COUNTY – There is currently evidence at the Bexar County Crime Lab that has been untouched and uninspected for more than a year.

“We’re getting anywhere between six to seven hundred cases a month right now … so the goal is we have to be able to work what’s coming in plus more than that to eat away at the backlog,” said Orin Dym, Bexar County Crime Lab director.

There are more than 4,500 drug, gun and DNA cases of evidence are sitting at the Bexar County Crime Lab waiting to be analyzed, and according to Dym, some of them date back to June or July 2023.

“What do you say to people who might feel that this backlog will affect them or a loved one who is going through the justice system?” asked KSAT John Paul Barajas.

“There is all ways of mechanisms in our criminal justice system to address those situations where a delay in the crime lab is denied people their justice, and that’s why I put the foot to the pedal sort of speak,” Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai said.

Sakai and county officials have allocated portions of the county budget to help fill four lab positions and allow lab personnel to work overtime.

“One of my operational goals is by February of 2025, that’s coming up, we should not have anything on our roster from 2023,” Dym said.

The lab has made strides to cut into the backlog of more severe cases, Dym said. This past year, the lab has cut the backlog of sexual assault cases by 72%.

Dym said the majority of the backlog now is drug-related cases.

“The trend we have been seeing the past year and a half that’s interesting is the percentage of marijuana cases being submitted has tripled,” Dym said.

Sakai said he wants to work closely with the lab as it continues reducing its caseload to ensure no case is compromised.

“I have to be respectful of those lab technicians and people that do the crime analysis in that crime lab, that they’re during thorough and quality work,” Sakai said.