Senior Centers Got Talent Show contestants shine on stage

SAN ANTONIO – Thirty-three San Antonio senior citizens took the stage Friday for the semifinal round of Senior Centers Got Talent Show.

In addition to being talented, these seniors have so much confidence and a renewed sense of self surrounded by supportive friends.

That’s the purpose of the 11 senior centers in San Antonio, which offer local seniors new opportunities and a community.

It’s what we found at the semifinal round of the senior centers got talent show Friday morning.

Rick Garcia is one of the show contestants. Garcia said thanks to his local senior center he was able to learn how to play the ukulele just a month ago, which he played while singing “I Can Only Imagine” on stage.

“When you are over 60, life is not over” Garcia said. “Your best years are ahead.”

Jennifer Fox teaches Flamenco dancing at several of the senior centers. Fox joined the stage with six other ladies for a Flamenco number during the contest. She said when they dance, all of her fellow students blossom.

“They gain and find confidence, that maybe they didn’t have when they were younger, and all of a sudden now they aren’t so obligated to their family,” Fox said.

There were comedians, singers, dancers and a harmonica player. The top 10 out of Friday’s 33 contestants will move onto the finals next Friday.

Make sure to go out and support the seniors at the finals of Senior Centers Got Talent show at 9 a.m. on Sept. 27 at Southside Lyons Senior Center.